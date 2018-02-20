EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office hosted a press conference Tuesday morning regarding a body found in Glen Carbon on Feb. 11.

Madison County Sheriff John Lakin announced charges in the case. Lakin, who was one of the officers on the scene shortly after the murder, contacted the St. Louis Major Case Squad.

"It was a very very great effort from where we started to where we are today," Lakin said. "Sometimes the cases are tough, especially when it comes to people from out of state to get identities and such."

Major Jeff Conor of the sheriff's office said 25 investigators worked around the clock for eight days, and two people have been charged with first-degree murder.

Ralph J. Evans, 29, and Julius D. Evans, 31, both of St. Louis, allegedly took Grady to the street and shot him, instead of shooting him in St. Louis and leaving the body elsewhere. The two are brothers. Both are charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

While it derived from one incident, Madison County States Attorney Tom Gibbons said the alternate charges are being pressed in order to ensure something will stick for conviction.

"If you come to Madison County and commit violent crimes, you will receive Madison County justice," Gibbons said.

Gibbons said the case was another incident of St. Louis criminals coming to Madison County.

"We're seeing a pattern of crime coming to our county not related to our county, " Gibbons said.

Conor said the choice of location was "random."

Gibbons promised to prosecute the Evans brothers at the fullest extent of the law, including natural life in prison.

Tyrone Grady, 45, of St. Louis was found shot several times in the middle of the road near Chaparral Lane after a call of shots fired. On Feb. 8 a body of 32-year-old Leanna McCurry overdosing at Grady's St. Louis residence.

Conor said that overdose played a role in what occurred, adding the woman, Grady and the brothers were acquaintances for "quite some time."

Over 13 cases involving the Major Case Squad were conducted in 2017, and as many as three already in 2018.

It is not known at this time if Grady came to Glen Carbon willingly. The brothers are each being held on a $2 million bond.

