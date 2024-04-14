EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County has reportedly seen a range of property crimes committed, including three cases of burglary and two teens charged with causing over $500 in damage to someone’s Ford Mustang.

Christine E. Weldon, 56, of Granite City, was charged with one count of residential burglary on March 29, 2024, when she allegedly entered an individual’s Granite City residence without authority and with the intent to commit a theft. Weldon faces a Class 12 felony in the case from the Granite City Police Department, and was remanded to jail until her initial court appearance.

Jeremy R. Schneedle, 43, of Granite City, was charged with one count of burglary from an incident on Nov. 29, 2023, when he allegedly entered a detached garage in Granite City without authority and with the intent to commit a theft. The Granite City Police Department presented Scheedle’s case, and he was charged with a Class 2 felony before being released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Sonny J. Carter Sr., 48, of Wood River, was charged on March 22, 2024 with residential burglary, a Class 1 felony. Carter allegedly entered a residence on Edwardsville Road in Edwardsville knowingly and without authority with the intent to commit a theft. Carter’s case was presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and he faces a Class 1 felony; he was remanded to jail until his initial court appearance.

Aiden M. Chase, 18, and Michael J. Donnelly, 18, both of Granite City, were charged with one count each of criminal damage to property. On Feb. 19, 2024, they allegedly caused over $500 worth of damage to an individual’s Ford Mustang, specifically the car’s tail lights, windshield, and one of its mirrors.

The Granite City Police Department presented the cases against both Chase and Donelly, who face Class 4 felonies. Both were both granted pretrial release after signing Conditions of Pretrial Release Orders.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

