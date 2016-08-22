EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public for assistance in identifying a suspect in a vehicle burglary that occurred during the late evening hours of Monday, Aug. 15, 2016, or early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016.

The Sheriff’s Office would like the public’s assistance in identifying the subject in the attached images. He is a person of interest in a vehicle burglary investigation.

The burglary occurred just outside of Bethalto in the Meadowbrook area, Madison County Sheriff's Department Capt. Mike Dixon said. Anyone who has any information related to the subject's identification is asked to leave a post on the Madison County Facebook page and or contact the office at (618) 692-0871. Those who wish to remain anonymous may leave information related to this subject's identity to the Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line at (618) 296-3000.

Sheriff's Office seeks help in recent outbuilding burglaries

In separate cases, the Sheriff’s Office would like to make the public aware of some recent outbuilding burglaries in the rural south eastern section of the county, specifically rural Troy, St. Jacob and Grantfork. In each of the three incidents the suspect(s) entered outbuildings stealing and/or attempting to steal utility and/or all terrain (UTV/ATV) type vehicles, lawn equipment, and chain saws.

The incidents are believed to have occurred during the overnight hours between the dates of August 15, 2016 and August 21, 2016, and are likely connected. The sheriff’s office needs your help in identifying possible suspect’s and/or the vehicle being used. If you live in the affected areas please contact the sheriff’s office immediately if you encounter any suspicious activity or strange vehicles near any outbuildings during the overnight hours.

