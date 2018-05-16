EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials would like to see more contractors take part in its weatherization program.

The county is currently soliciting bids for heating, ventilation and air-conditioning contractors interested in doing work in Community Development’s weatherization program. Contractors that are selected would retrofit HVAC systems in residential homes.

“Year after year we’ve seen the same four contractors,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. “We want to see more companies doing work. I want to encourage more people to submit bids.”

To obtain an information package on the program, contractors are required to attend a mandatory informational meeting at 9 a.m., May 22 in the Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., Suite 145, Edwardsville.

Contractors interested in bidding should call Madison County Weatherization at 618-296-4383 and register, which is a requirement of the grant program that pays for weatherization projects. Program requirements and the process will be discussed at the meeting.

Contractors cannot attend the meeting without registering and cannot bid on jobs without attending the meeting. Bids will be accepted no later than June 5.

The weatherization program operates through state and federal grants and funds as a way to help homeowners save energy. The program is designed to help residents, particularly the elderly, disabled and those households with young children, stay comfortable and save money on energy costs.

Weatherization was done on 67 homes throughout Madison County between July 1, 2016 and June 30, 2017, averaging around $10,319 in improvements . The county received more than $691,000 in funding for the program.

