ALTON, IL – Senator Bill Haine (D-Alton) announced Thursday that five Madison County school districts have received a total of $250,000 in state assistance for maintenance and improvements.

"Our schools are among some of the best in our state and we must continue to enrich the learning environment for our students to best prepare them to be productive citizens in the 21st century economy," Haine said.

Alton Community Unified School District 11, Bethalto Community Unified School District 8, East Alton-Wood River Community High School District 14, Roxana Community Unified School District 1, and Collinsville Community Unified School District 10 each received $50,000 in state grants, the maximum amount allowed under a state matching fund used to supplement school maintenance programs.

"Making sure our students and teachers have safe schools and classrooms that are conducive to learning is of the utmost importance," Haine stated. "We must continue to honor our commitment so that the next generation can succeed."

The funds may be used for an array of projects, including building renovations or repairs, parking lot improvements, and asbestos removal.

