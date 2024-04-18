EDWARDSVILLE - Several retail theft cases have been filed across Madison County, with many of those charged carrying previous convictions of retail theft.

Robert L. Cowper, 52, of Alton, was charged with four total counts of retail theft under $300 for a series of thefts he allegedly committed from January to March of 2024 at the following locations: Jan. 13, 2024: Dollar General - 502 W. Delmar Ave., Alton

Dollar General - 502 W. Delmar Ave., Alton Feb. 1, 2024: Dollar General - 502 W. Delmar Ave., Alton

Dollar General - 502 W. Delmar Ave., Alton Feb. 19, 2024: O’Reilly Auto Parts - 1650 Washington Ave., Alton

O’Reilly Auto Parts - 1650 Washington Ave., Alton March 14, 2024: Dollar General - 502 W. Delmar Ave., Alton

Given Cowper’s previous conviction from January 2024 for his second/subsequent offense of retail theft under $300, each of the Class 4 felony charges were filed as subsequent offenses in his latest case from the Alton Police Department. He has since been released after signing a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Eugene Moore, 42, of St. Louis, was charged with stealing multiple bottles of liquor with a total value over $300 from the Edwardsville Dierbergs on March 15, 2024. Moore faces a Class 3 felony in the case from the Edwardsville Police Department and was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Brandy M. Hughes, 41, of St. Louis, was charged with stealing over $300 worth of various clothing items from TJ Maxx in Edwardsville on March 11, 2024. The Edwardsville Police Department presented Hughes’s case, in which she faces a Class 3 felony. She was released upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Jonathan Smothers, 50, of Jennings, Mo., was charged with two counts of retail theft over $300. On two separate occasions in February of 2024, Smothers allegedly stole multiple bottles of liquor worth over $300 from Schnucks in Bethalto - once on Feb. 7, 2024 and again on Feb. 21, 2024.

Two Class 3 felonies have been filed against Smothers in the case presented by the Bethalto Police Department. He was reportedly released after signing a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Donte T. Brownlee, 31, of St. Louis, was charged with retail theft under $300 and possession of less than 15 grams of fentanyl. On Jan. 9, 2024, Brownlee allegedly stole various food items and electronics from the Walgreens at 1650 Washington Ave. in Alton.

The Alton Police Department presented Brownlee’s case; he faces a Class 4 felony for the fentanyl possession charge and a Class A misdemeanor for the retail theft charge. He has since been granted pretrial release upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Zabihullah Safi, 29, of St. Louis, was charged with retail theft over $300 after allegedly stealing a “stereo, vacuum, and various clothing items” from the Collinsville Walmart on Nov. 13, 2023. Safi’s case was presented by the Collinsville Police Department, and he faces a Class 3 felony. He was reportedly released after signing a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Logan K. Brown, 29, of Florissant, Mo., was charged with two counts of retail theft over $300 allegedly committed on July 15, 2023 and Nov. 5, 2023, both at the Hibbetts Sports on Homer Adams Parkway in Alton. He was charged with stealing over $300 worth of “clothing” in both cases.

Brown faces two Class 3 felonies in the case presented by the City of Alton, and has since been released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

