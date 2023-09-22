ALTON - State Representative Amy Elik invites the community to help her and other Madison County Republicans by attending a petition signing event this Saturday, Sept. 23.

Elik and her fellow candidates will be at Piasa Armory, located at 3685 E. Broadway in Alton, from 10 a.m. to noon. They are collecting signatures in order to be included on the ballot for the general primary election on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

“This is just the first step to get good Republican candidates on the ballot,” Elik said. “It is vitally important that we keep developing and identifying and recruiting good Republican candidates in Madison County.”

In addition to Elik, who represents the 111th District in the Illinois House of Representatives, the other candidates at Saturday’s event will include Chris Slusser for Madison County Board Chairman; Nick Novacich for Coroner; David Michael for Auditor; Tom Haine for State’s Attorney; and Tom McRae for Circuit Clerk.

Whether an incumbent or new candidate, every politician must collect enough signatures to have their name on the ballot. Candidates have until Dec. 4, 2023 to collect signatures and file their petitions in the County Clerk’s office.

Elik needs to collect a minimum of 500 signatures, but she predicts she will have nearly the maximum 1,500 signatures by the time she files her petition in late November. She thanks community members for their support as she begins her campaign.

“All the candidates greatly appreciate when people sign for them," Elik added. “[We’re] just trying to keep people engaged and excited about the opportunities for Republicans."

