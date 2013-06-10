The newly established Madison County Republican Women’s Club has received their charter as an affiliate of the Illinois Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women.The Club was formed early this year, and meetings are held the second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Wood River Public Library, 326 E. Ferguson Ave., Wood River, IL.Membership is open to Republican Women 18 years of age or older, and dues are $35, with the first year free for college students.

The first event organized by the Madison County Republican Women is a Family Beach Bash and Sand Volleyball Tournament to be held on Sunday, June 23, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Nautilus Fitness Center, 4425 Industrial Dr., Alton, IL.The Sand Volleyball Tournament will feature a competitive and a recreational division, cost per team is $180 which includes food, beer, water, soda, and prizes will be awarded for first place in each division.The tournament is limited to 6 teams per division. The teams will consist of co-ed, all female, and no more than 3 male players per team. The beach bash is $25.00 per person and includes food, beverages, entertainment and use of the Nautilus facilities, including the indoor pool for those not wishing to play in the volleyball tournament. Children 12 and under are free.

Article continues after sponsor message

To enter a team in the tournament, reserve tickets or for more information please contact Amy Sholar at 618-208-3347.Teams must register in advance, beach bash admission tickets will be sold at the door.618-208-3347

More like this: