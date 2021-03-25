SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported two additional Madison County COVID-19-related deaths.

The two Madison County COVID-19 deaths were a female in her 80s and male in his 80s.

The seven-day positivity rate in Madison County as of Thursday stands at 5.37 percent. There have been 28,424 COVID-19 cases in Madison County and 475 deaths. There are presently 476 active COVID-19 cases.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested. The seven-day average for vaccination is more than 101,000

IDPH on Thursday announced 2,190 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 35 additional deaths in the past 24 hours statewide.

This is a summary of the statewide COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours:

- Cook County: 2 females 60s, 2 females 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s, 1 female 100+

- Douglas County: 1 male 80s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

- Henry County: 1 male 60s

- Kane County: 1 female 70s

- Knox County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- Lake County: 1 male 60s

- Macon County: 1 male 60s

- Madison County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Marion County: 1 male 80s

- Massac County: 1 male 70s

- McHenry County: 1 female 60s

- Menard County: 1 female 70s

- Randolph County: 1 female 70s

- Saline County: 1 male 70s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 90s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 70s

- Whiteside County: 1 male 60s

- Will County: 1 male 80s

- Williamson County: 1 female 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,229,898 cases, including 21,171 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 90,101 specimens for a total of 19,895,617. As of last night, 1,251 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 267 patients were in the ICU and 119 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 18-24, 2021 is 2.7%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 18-24, 2021 is 3.2%.

A total of doses of 6,091,965 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 6,506,865. A total of 5,154,908 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 364,144 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 101,175 doses. Yesterday, 118,544 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

On Wednesday, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,793 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 20 additional deaths.

This is a statewide COVID-19-related deaths summary:

- Champaign County: 1 female 60s

- Cook County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Franklin County: 1 male 70s

- Fulton County: 1 female 70s

- Henry County: 1 female 60s

- Kane County: 2 females 70s

- Macon County: 1 male 50s

- McHenry County: 1 male 70s

- McLean County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 80s

- Shelby County: 1 male 60s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s

- Stephenson County: 1 female 90s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

- Woodford County: 1 male 80s

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

