EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Chief Assessment Office is announcing that property tax-saving exemption renewal applications for the 2024 tax year are now available.

Chief County Assessment Officer Denise Shores is reminding property owners to fill out their renewal forms, which include:

Persons with Disabilities

Standard Homestead for Veterans with Disabilities

Low-Income Senior Citizens Assessment Freeze Homestead Exemption

Exemptions are savings that contribute to lowering a homeowner’s property tax bill. If homeowners are unsure of their existing exemptions, they can check by reviewing their exemption history under the Real Estate Assessment/Tax Information Look-up. The information shows when the property owner requested the exemption, when it was first granted and the renewal date.

Applications for those who need to reapply or new homeowners or first-time applicants are available on Madison County’s website at https://www.madisoncountyil.gov/departments/chief_county_assesment_office/available_exemptions.php or property owners can pick one up from their local township assessor’s office.

