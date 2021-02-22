EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County is the recipient of a $7.8 million federal grant aimed at helping renters and landlords impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These funds have a direct impact on Madison County,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.

Community Development received $7,794,864 in grant funding from the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance program that will help the county prevent the eviction of renters in the upcoming months. Applications are available starting this week at participating intake sites or through the Madison County referral line (618) 296-5300.

"The pandemic created a housing crisis for thousands of Madison County families and landlords," Community Development Administer Dave Tanzyus said. “With this program the county will be able to distribute funds to eligible households to help with rent and rent arrearage.”

Community Development submitted an application to the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Emergency Capital Investment Program for the direct funding.

Tanzyus said only municipalities/counties with a population of more than 200,000 qualified for the funding. The program is part of a national $25 billion program to assist families unable to pay rent and utilities due to COVID-19.

Tanzyus said the program would give Madison County, and the Madison County Continuum of Care, resources to address the effects of COVID and the state and federal eviction moratorium.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Rental assistance is currently the most requested for of assistance coming through the Madison County referral line, making up 52 percent of all calls for help,” Tanzyus said.

Tanzyus said qualifying households could receive assistance with up to 12 months of back rent.

“More and more families will be facing the loss of a place to live,” he said. “Landlords are losing significant rental income. Unlike other forms of rental assistance this can be applied for directly by landlords.”

For qualifying income limits, visit HUD athttps://www.huduser.gov/portal/datasets/il/il2020/2020summary.odn.

Owners or property owners renting to eligible households can apply on behalf of their tenants who meet the annual family income of 80 percent of the median income for a family.

Eligible families are residents in Madison County who have an annual family income of 80 percent of the median income for the family.

Must be a resident of the township or community where applying. Visit Madison County Community Development for a list of places throughout the county to apply.

Officials encourage tenants and landlords to apply as soon as possible.

More like this: