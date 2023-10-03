EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser recently announced the third installment of property tax payments will be due soon on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

“With the due date quickly approaching, I want to remind everyone that the third of four tax installments will be due Fri, Oct 6,” Slusser said. “The Treasurer’s office is open for business Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but will be closed the Monday after the due date in observance of Columbus Day on Oct 9.”

Taxpayers have several payment options available. Payments can be made: At a participating collector bank or credit union in Madison County

Through your financial institution’s online bill pay service

On the Treasurer’s website at www.madcotreasurer.org

By mail (letters must be postmarked on or before Oct. 6)

By phone at 1-844-919-4300

In-person at the Treasurer’s Office, located at 157 N. Main St., Suite #125 in Edwardsville

Article continues after sponsor message

“No penalty will be applied for payments mailed and postmarked by the due date,” Slusser added. “I would encourage taxpayers to take a payment inside the post office to have it postmarked if they are planning to mail it on the actual due date. Mail collected from drop boxes is often not locally postmarked, but sent to a distribution center in St. Louis, which can take an extra day.”

Slusser clarified that property tax bill amounts are set by four different factors, not him or his office.

“Although the Treasurer’s office serves as the county’s tax collector, it’s important to remember that the Treasurer’s office doesn’t determine the amount that is billed,” Slusser said. “Property tax bills are determined by four factors — the assessment, the equalization factor or ‘multiplier,’ the tax rate and any exemptions.”

According to a press release from the Treasurer’s Office, “each year taxpayers receive a bill that includes information indicating exactly where their tax dollars are spent, upcoming due dates and available payment options.”

For more information, call the Madison County Treasurer’s Office at (618) 692-6260.

More like this: