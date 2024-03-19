EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County voters turned out on March 19, 2024, and results are in for the 2024 Primary Election.

In a highly contested race for Madison County Board Chair, Chris Slusser (R) beat incumbent Kurt Prenzler (R) with 11,704 votes total and 191 precincts reporting. Prenzler took 7,156 votes total. This means Slusser is the Republican nominee for the General Election in November.

Patrick McRae (R) and Stephen Adler (R) ran against each other for the Republican nomination for Circuit Clerk. McRae won with 10,193 votes total to Adler’s 7,528 votes.

Incumbent Tom Haine (R) ran unopposed for State’s Attorney. He earned 16,361 total votes with 191 precincts reporting. David Michael (R), the current County Auditor, ran unopposed and received 15,096 total votes for the Auditor position with 191 precincts reporting. Nicholas Novacich (R) ran unopposed for his first term as Coroner and received 15,416 total votes with 191 precincts reporting.

Several County Board Member seats were up for grabs. Frank Dickerson (R) ran unopposed in District 3 and received 998 total votes. In District 23, unopposed incumbent Paul Nicolussi (R) received 594 total votes. Chris Guy (R) ran unopposed in District 25 and took 851 total votes.

In District 7, incumbent Michael Turner (R) and challenger Linda Ogden (R) went head to head with Linda Ogden taking 508 votes and Turner taking 446.

Article continues after sponsor message

Incumbent Robert Pollard (D) received 213 votes total for District 12. Donald P. McMaster (R) walked away with 309 votes. Pollard and McMaster will run against each other in the General Election.

Incumbent Matthew A. King (D) received 214 votes total in District 13. Brynn D. Kincheloe (R) took 472 votes total. King and Kincheloe will race against each other in the General Election.

In District 15, incumbent Terry Eaker (R) took 480 votes total. Challenger Bob Coles took 189 votes total.

Incumbent Ryan Kneedler (R) received 404 votes total for District 22. Challenger Linda Wolfe (R) walked away with 440 votes.

An open seat in District 24 led to a rivalry between Fred Schulte (R) and Dwight Kay (R). Schulte received 450 votes total. Kay received 398 votes total.

In District 26, incumbent Jason Palmero (R) received 366 votes total. Douglas Matthews (R) took 291 votes.

It’s important to note that the results on Election Night are unofficial, as mail-in ballot counting continues for up to 14 days after Election Night.

More like this:

Related Video: