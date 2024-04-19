EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County’s is pausing its Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) until October due to the depletion of its annual funding.

The State of Illinois informed Madison County Community Development that its energy assistance funding for the year is exhausted.

“The county will no longer be taking applications for LIHEAP,” MCCD Administrator Christopher Otto said. “We will also perform a final review of the applications we already received.”

Since the start of the program year beginning, Oct. 1, 2023, the county expended nearly $5 million. The program provides payment for gas, propane and electric bills and as well as reconnect fees to customers that were disconnect or to assist in helping those who are in threat of a disconnect.

LIHEAP will resume on Oct. 1, 2024.

