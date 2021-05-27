EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County is partnering with Wood River, Chouteau and Venice townships to hold community clean-up events in June.

Building and Zoning Department and the townships are holding the events to encourage residents to clear out junk and debris and drop it off at no charge.

The events are being held:

Wood River Township

Where: Wood River Township Highway Department

1010 8th Street, Cottage Hills

Date: June 7 – 11

Time: 7a.m. to 3 p.m.

Curbside Pick-Up: Yes

Call Township Highway Dept.

(618) 259-2490



Chouteau Township Granite City | Mitchell area

Where: Chouteau Township Shed

906 Thorngate Rd., Granite City Date: June 14-18

Time: 7-2:30PM

Curbside Pick-Up: Yes

Call Township Highway Dept.

(618) 931-6333

Venice Township |

Venice

Where: City of Venice Garage

Klein Avenue, Venice 62090

Date: June 21 – 25

Time: 7a.m to 2 p.m.

No Curbside Pickup – Questions Call Public Works

(618) 877-0520





Building and Zoning Administrator Chris Doucleff said a supplemental environmental project through the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is helping fund the cleanup.

“It’s an opportunity for people to clean up and they don’t have to try to take items to the landfill,” Doucleff said.

Doucleff said the event provides an easy means of disposing of large items and furniture they no longer need or otherwise might not be able to throw away.

Community members are encouraged to drop off their large trash items not normally picked up by the local trash collector including furniture, mattresses, demolition debris, carpet, tiles, and flooring. Prohibited items include tires, appliances, electronics, and household hazardous wastes, such as, oil, paint and chemicals.

The event is open to designated areas only. Those dropping-off waste must show proof of area residency with a driver’s license, state-issued identification, bill with current address or original event flyer mailed to residents.

Assistance for disabled or elderly curbside pick-up is available to Cottage Hills and Chouteau residents.

Due to limited capacity, the collection drive will operate on a first come, first serve basis until container limit is met.

Building and Zoning sponsors community clean-ups throughout the county each year.

“These events help homeowners,” Doucleff said. “They don’t have to go as far to dispose of large items and it’s of no cost to them.”

