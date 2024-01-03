EDWARDSVILLE – Some Madison County officials want to take action to avoid the same problems Chicago and nearby communities are experiencing with migrants.

“Every day the media is reporting that municipalities and counties near Chicago are passing ordinances and resolutions to prevent the problems that Chicago is now experiencing,” County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. “And we should do the same.”

During the past several months, tens of thousands of migrants from the southern border have arrived in the City of Chicago, which has been a sanctuary city since 1985.

“This problem is costing Chicago millions,” County Board member Paul Nicolussi of Collinsville said. “And nearby communities are afraid Chicago’s actions will affect them.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Municipalities and counties are passing regulations on bus companies to keep them from dropping off migrants without any notice.

“Madison County should consider passing its own resolution or ordinance,” Prenzler said.

County Board member Michael Turner of Godfrey said he would like to call a special meeting of the county board to take action on the issue.

“We shouldn’t wait until buses are dropping off hundreds of migrants in the county,” Turner said.

More like this: