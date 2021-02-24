EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County will offer a second round of $20,000 grants for public service agencies for COVID-19 relief.

Agencies impacted by COVID-19 can once again apply for federal virus relief monies to be distributed through Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act. Funds will be distributed throughout Madison County, Alton and Granite City.

In April 2020, the county received $1.75 million in funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Madison County Community Development administers the funding, which is being

The county distributed distributing 6 grants to businesses and non-profits in August 2020.

This round of funding is being awarded to non-profit agencies, public agencies and community-based development organizations.

Qualifying agencies will be awarded as follows:

A maximum of $20,000 will be awarded to agencies to provide public services needed in response to COVID-19.

The goal is to make available flexible financial resources to community-based and medical organizations to enable essential service delivery to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus.

To qualify, organizations must meet the following criteria:

The activity will have income eligibility requirements which limit the activity exclusively to low and moderate income persons; Non-profit agencies, public agencies and community-based development organizations are eligible to apply for COVID-19 grant funds.

The agency must be able to document COVID-19 hardship, as well as demonstrate funds will benefit primarily low and moderate income in Madison County.



Interested parties can visit https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/community_development/grant_opportunities.php.

To download an application. Anyone with questions should contact Madison County Community Development at (618) 296-4398.

Applicants that received funding during the first round for Public Assistance Grant are eligible to apply again however, priority will be given to any new applicants. Applications will be evaluated on a first come first served basis for both completeness, eligibility and previous funding.

Applications are due by 3 p.m. on Friday, March 5. The Grants Committee will approve final applications in April.

