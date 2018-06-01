EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County will offer its residents two free household hazardous waste collection days in the upcoming months.

The Planning and Development Department will host the first collection event from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 23 at the Gateway Conference Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville.

“Due to anticipated high turnout, an advanced pre-registration is mandatory for attending,” Kim Petzing, the county’s resource management coordinator said.

The county partners with the City of Collinsville and the Gateway Conference Center to host the first collection. The event is open to Madison County and all Collinsville residents.

Petzing said staff are currently working to schedule the second event in Wood River. She said the day would be sometime in September, but the exact date was still to be determined.

Collections are for residential waste only. Business waste is not accepted.

“In order to ensure safety and efficiency, a reservation is required to drop off materials,” Petzing said. “This will alleviate the long wait-times, which lasted up to three hours at past collection events. The advance registration system allows 12 cars to enter every 15 minutes throughout the day.”

Petzing said residents who have reservations are encouraged to bring not only their household hazardous waste, but others as well.

A limited number of spaces are available, and reservations will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Make your online reservation at https://MadisonCountyHHWRegistration.as.me/. Residents without computer access can call the Madison County Recycling Hotline at 618-296-6647 to reserve their spot.

Items that can be disposed include: oil based paints; pesticide;, cleaning solvents; paint thinners; hobby chemicals; antifreeze; pool chemicals; household batteries; items containing mercury, i.e. thermostats, thermometers; herbicides; motor oil; old gasoline; lawn fertilizers/chemicals; used/empty propane tanks; lead acid batteries; and fluorescent lights.

Items not allowed for disposal include latex paint, used tires, ammunition, agricultural wastes, explosives, fireworks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, farm machinery oil, business or biohazard waste.

Funding for the events come from the county’s landfill tipping fees. For more information about accepted items and event contact the Madison County Recycling Hotline at 618-296-6647.

