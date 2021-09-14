EDWARDSVILLE — Communities around the globe are coming together to make a difference in keeping their neighborhoods and outdoor spaces clean and more enjoyable.

“National Cleanup Day is Saturday,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. “We hope people will get outside and pick up trash and debris, even if it’s just in their neighborhood.”



September is National Cleanup Month and its held in conjunction with National Cleanup Day, which more than 180 countries take part in the event. The day is about focusing on cleaning up litter, trash and “free range” plastic.

“Madison County wants everyone to focus on reducing the amount of litter and trash in their communities,” Prenzler said.

Prenzler said the county’s Building and Zoning Department launched its Clean Communities program in March and it continues to provide resource tool kits to individuals and groups, free of charge.

The kits include trash bags, reflective vests, gloves and litter grabbers.

“There have been a lot of people take part in this program,” Building and Zoning Director Chris Doucleff Doucleff said. “We’ve had more than 1,500 people pick up resource kits from the county.”

Doucleff said that studies show that the highest indicator that someone will pick up litter is if they witness someone else picking up litter.

“Volunteering not only encourages others to join in, but it helps support local communities,” he said.

Volunteers can pick up their resource tool kit at the Madison County Administration Building, Suite 254, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Up to six tool kits will be available for individual households and small groups. Up to 24 kits will be available for larger scheduled clean-ups and organizations.

To receive your tool kits simply fill out the short online form (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CleanToolKit ) linked below or email recycling@co.madison.il.us to request the number of tool kits needed. For more information, please call (618) 296-5237 or visit our website at www.madisoncountybz.com

Like Madison County Clean Communities Facebook page and share your volunteer cleanup with the hashtag #MadCoClean.

