MADISON COUNTY - Give the community a gift this holiday season by recycling your Christmas tree at more than 25 locations throughout Madison County.

In coordination with Madison County Planning and Development, townships and municipalities throughout the county are providing 26 drop-off sites for residents.

Director of Planning and Development Matt Brandmeyer said the Christmas Tree Recycling Program has operated successfully for the last twenty years. He said the recycled trees are chipped into mulch and used in public gardens and parks across the community.

Brandmeyer said it’s easier to give back to the community by recycling a Christmas tree instead of tossing it in the trash, plus it keeps the trees out of the local landfill.

Trees will be accepted from Tuesday, Dec. 26 through Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. As trees will be chipped for mulch, all lights and ornaments must be removed prior to drop-off. Pine wreaths, pine roping, or other landscape waste is prohibited.

Madison County residents can drop off trees at the following recycling centers. Trees must be cleaned of all ornaments, lights, wire, string and other décor before dropping off.

Locations accepting trees include:

Alhambra/Alhambra Township: Village Maintenance Shed, 421 Elm St, Alhambra

Alton: #1 Emma Kaus Ln, Alton

Collinsville:

Jaycee Sports Complex, 198 Complex Dr, Collinsville, by the water plant

Collinsville City Garage: 850 S Morrison, Collinsville

Woodland Park, Olive St, Collinsville, between the baseball diamonds, near the restrooms

Collinsville Township: Collinsville Township Road District, 1408 N Bluff Rd, Collinsville, Curbside pickup for unicorporated Collinsville Township ONLY

Edwardsville: Hoppe Park, Winston Brown Recreation Complex, 1325 Schiller Avenue, West end of parking lot

Edwardsville Township: Township Community Park, 6368 Center Grove Rd, Edwardsville, near the trash bin in the lower parking lot. Trees accepted until Jan. 31

Fort Russell Township: Highway Garage, 112 Clover St, Moro

Foster Township: Township Garage, 4754 Fosterburg Rd, Alton, behind garage

Glen Carbon: Fire Station Number 1 parking lot, Danzer Dr, Glen Carbon

Godfrey: Street Dept., 6212 Godfrey Rd, Godfrey

Granite City: Granite City Park District, 29th & State St, Granite City, Accepting trees from Dec 26-Jan 9

Hamel/Hamel Township: Township Highway Dept, 403 N Old US Rte 66, Hamel

Hartford: Curbside pickup

Helvetia Township: Township Shed, 12466 Buckeye Rd, Highland

Madison: Curbside pickup

Marine Township: Township Shed, 620 N Vernon St, Marine

Olive Township:Highway Dept: 8363 Frontage Rd, New Douglas

Pin Oak Township: Pin Oak Township Highway Dept, 3702 Tosovsky Ln, Edwardsville

Saline Township: Saline Township Shed, 3642 George St, Highland

St. Jacob Township: Township Highway Garage, 10048 Ellis Rd, St. Jacob

Troy: Tri-Township Park, 410 Wickliffe St, Troy

Venice Township: Venice Township Building, 910 Madison Ave, Venice, on north side of building

Wood River: 400 Smith Ct, Wood River

Wood River Township: Wood River Township Building, 1010 8th St, Cottage Hills

