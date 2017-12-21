Madison County offering Christmas tree recycling
MADISON COUNTY - Give the community a gift this holiday season by recycling your Christmas tree at more than 25 locations throughout Madison County.
In coordination with Madison County Planning and Development, townships and municipalities throughout the county are providing 26 drop-off sites for residents.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Director of Planning and Development Matt Brandmeyer said the Christmas Tree Recycling Program has operated successfully for the last twenty years. He said the recycled trees are chipped into mulch and used in public gardens and parks across the community.
Brandmeyer said it’s easier to give back to the community by recycling a Christmas tree instead of tossing it in the trash, plus it keeps the trees out of the local landfill.
Trees will be accepted from Tuesday, Dec. 26 through Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. As trees will be chipped for mulch, all lights and ornaments must be removed prior to drop-off. Pine wreaths, pine roping, or other landscape waste is prohibited.
Madison County residents can drop off trees at the following recycling centers. Trees must be cleaned of all ornaments, lights, wire, string and other décor before dropping off.
Locations accepting trees include:
Alhambra/Alhambra Township: Village Maintenance Shed, 421 Elm St, Alhambra
Alton: #1 Emma Kaus Ln, Alton
Collinsville:
Jaycee Sports Complex, 198 Complex Dr, Collinsville, by the water plant
Collinsville City Garage: 850 S Morrison, Collinsville
Woodland Park, Olive St, Collinsville, between the baseball diamonds, near the restrooms
Collinsville Township: Collinsville Township Road District, 1408 N Bluff Rd, Collinsville, Curbside pickup for unicorporated Collinsville Township ONLY
Edwardsville: Hoppe Park, Winston Brown Recreation Complex, 1325 Schiller Avenue, West end of parking lot
Edwardsville Township: Township Community Park, 6368 Center Grove Rd, Edwardsville, near the trash bin in the lower parking lot. Trees accepted until Jan. 31
Fort Russell Township: Highway Garage, 112 Clover St, Moro
Foster Township: Township Garage, 4754 Fosterburg Rd, Alton, behind garage
Glen Carbon: Fire Station Number 1 parking lot, Danzer Dr, Glen Carbon
Godfrey: Street Dept., 6212 Godfrey Rd, Godfrey
Granite City: Granite City Park District, 29th & State St, Granite City, Accepting trees from Dec 26-Jan 9
Hamel/Hamel Township: Township Highway Dept, 403 N Old US Rte 66, Hamel
Hartford: Curbside pickup
Helvetia Township: Township Shed, 12466 Buckeye Rd, Highland
Madison: Curbside pickup
Marine Township: Township Shed, 620 N Vernon St, Marine
Olive Township:Highway Dept: 8363 Frontage Rd, New Douglas
Pin Oak Township: Pin Oak Township Highway Dept, 3702 Tosovsky Ln, Edwardsville
Saline Township: Saline Township Shed, 3642 George St, Highland
St. Jacob Township: Township Highway Garage, 10048 Ellis Rd, St. Jacob
Troy: Tri-Township Park, 410 Wickliffe St, Troy
Venice Township: Venice Township Building, 910 Madison Ave, Venice, on north side of building
Wood River: 400 Smith Ct, Wood River
Wood River Township: Wood River Township Building, 1010 8th St, Cottage Hills
More like this: