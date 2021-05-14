EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Health Department (MCHD) announced today that their COVID-19 vaccination clinics are now vaccinating 12-15 year olds.

"The change comes following the FDA’s approval on Monday of Pfizer’s EUA expansion request and ACIP’s acceptance," Amy Yeager, a spokesperson for the health department said. "Therefore, public health can now expand eligibility for vaccinations to 12-15 year olds. Minors (12-17 years old) must be accompanied by a parent or guardian."

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday the agency now recommends the use of Pfizer/BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine in 12-15-year-olds.

"Today, I adopted CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices' (ACIP) recommendation that endorsed the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and its use in 12- through 15-year-old adolescents," Walensky said in a statement. ACIP voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend giving Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to kids as young as 12.

"CDC now recommends that this vaccine be used among this population, and providers may begin vaccinating them right away," Walensky said.

Minors do not need an ID or birth certificate; however, the parent or guardian will be asked to show their ID. The COVID-19 Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines are only approved for those who are 18 and older.

MCHD is hosting clinics in multiple locations over the coming weeks, many of which will have the Pfizer vaccine available for anyone who is age 12 or older. Appointments are preferred to help with planning but walk-ins are welcome.

A limited amount of Moderna vaccine is available for second doses only by appointment only at the Madison County Health Department. Call (618) 692-8954 ext. 2 if needing the final dose of Moderna.

Article continues after sponsor message

Upcoming Vaccination Clinics n Madison County are below. Pfizer at all clinics unless otherwise noted.

Gateway Convention Center, Collinsville – May 13th, 16th, 17th, 18th, & 20th, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Rox-Arena, Roxana –May 14th, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (Johnson & Johnson)

SIUE Student Fitness Center, Edwardsville – May 14th, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Long Elementary School, Madison – May 15th, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Gordon Moore Park, Munsterman Building, Alton-May 15th, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

VFW Post 2859, Wood River –May 18th, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Granite City Township Building, Granite City –May 22nd, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (Johnson & Johnson)

To schedule an appointment, click the green appointment link at www.madisonchd.org. If someone needs assistance scheduling their appointment, please call (618) 692-8954 ext. 2 on Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

More like this: