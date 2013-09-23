Madison County Chairman Alan J. Dunstan today announced the Madison County Community Development Office is accepting applications to assist eligible homeowners and renters in Madison County with the installation of energy saving measures to the applicant’s residence.

“This is a program designed to help Madison County residents who need assistance, particularly the elderly and those households with small children, stay warm and save money,” Dunstan said.

The energy saving measures are provided to qualified owner occupied applicants and renters, and include stopping air filtration and general heat waste, insulating attics and sidewalls to a specified “R” factor, caulking and weather-stripping, and addressing window problems. The program also includes the inspection of furnaces for health, safety and mechanical operation. Tune-ups and repairs are made and, if necessary, a new furnace may be installed.

Renter applicants receive the same weatherization measures, but a 50 percent landlord contribution is required for all mechanical work.

Article continues after sponsor message

Walter Hunter, director of Madison County Community Development which administers the program, said now is the time to complete an application. “Although the weather is pleasant now, it won’t be long before cold weather sets in and some homeowners and renters realize they have heating issues,” Hunter said. “Because funds for this program are limited, we encourage qualified residents to make sure they submit applications as soon as possible to take advantage of this worthwhile program.”

Funding for the Madison County Weatherization Program is provided by the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

To receive weatherization assistance, a family’s income must fall within established guidelines:

FAMILY SIZE 30-DAY INCOME ANNUAL INCOME

1 $1,436 $17,235

2 $1,939 $23,265

3 $2,441 $29,295

4 $2,944 $35,325

5 $3,446 $41,355

6 $3,949 $47,385

7 $4,451 $53,415

8 $4,954 $59,445



Please contact coordinator David Goodrich or program specialist Myrna Amisch at Madison County Community Development, 618-692-8940.

More like this: