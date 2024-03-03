EDWARDSVILLE - Three individuals have been charged with possession of controlled substances including meth and fentanyl, as well as intent to deliver, according to Madison County court documents.

Steven L. Scott, 54, of Alton, was charged on Feb. 16, 2024 with unlawful possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine and unlawful possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance. Scott allegedly possessed over 15 grams of methamphetamine and “multiple baggies” of meth and fentanyl, according to a petition to deny his pretrial release.

Scott reportedly had an “extensive criminal history” and was on mandatory supervised release from the Illinois Department of Corrections at the time of this latest offense. His latest case was presented by the East Alton Police Department .

He was charged with a Class X felony for the meth charge and a Class 2 felony for the fentanyl charge. Court documents indicate he was remanded to jail until his initial court appearance.

Steven A. Meador, 63, of Sullivan, Ill., was charged with unlawful possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance. On Feb. 11, 2024, Meador allegedly possessed “100 or more grams but less than 400 grams” of methamphetamine, as well as an undisclosed amount of fentanyl, according to court documents.

A petition to deny his pretrial release states Meador was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a traffic stop, during which officers located 176 grams of meth under his seat - “an amount consistent with intent to deliver.” He also possessed an undisclosed amount of a substance containing fentanyl.

Meador was charged with a Class X felony for the meth/intent to deliver charge and a Class 4 felony for the fentanyl possession charge. His case was presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and he was remanded to jail until his initial court appearance.

Patrick E. Donnelly, 62, of Granite City, was charged with one count of unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine on Feb. 15, 2024. He was charged with a Class 3 felony in the case presented by the Granite City Police Department, and has since been released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

