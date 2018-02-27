MARYVILLE – The Madison County Medical Society (MCMS) has named Dr. Brett Grebing as the new MCMS president for the duration of 2018.

MCMS, chartered more than a century ago, works to reform healthcare initiatives for the betterment of patients, physicians and government, alike.

Dr. Grebing, a member since 2007, is an orthopedic surgeon at The Center for Advanced Orthopedics. This is his second time being elected president of MCMS. He was previously president in 2013.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I look forward to working with our members towards creating better policies that benefit both our patients and fellow physicians,” Dr. Grebing stated.

The society will continue to work towards the improvement and advancement of the art and science of medicine, and education for the physicians of Madison county. The society serves as a liaison between the medical community and the patients that they serve, as well as local and state government. The goal is to also increase awareness and education of the medical profession.

Dr. Grebing, a fellowship-trained, board-certified orthopedic surgeon, earned his medical degree from George Washington University School of Medicine. He completed a general surgery internship and residency in orthopedic surgery at Saint Louis University Health Sciences Center. He went on to complete fellowship training in foot and ankle surgery at the Idaho Foot and Ankle Fellowship Program in Boise, Idaho. He received his board certification through the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery. Dr. Grebing also serves as the current St. Louis Orthopedic Society president.

More like this: