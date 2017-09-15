EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County is announcing the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will begin accepting applications for winter heating assistance for seniors and people with disabilities beginning Oct. 2.

Chairman Kurt Prenzler announced that Madison County obtained funding through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) to assist low-income residents with cost of home energy bills. He said the program is designed to assist low-income citizens by offsetting the rising cost of home energy.

LIHEAP is a state and federally funded energy assistance program in which heating bill payments are made on behalf of households. Applications are processed through a network of 35 local administering agencies around the state. These agencies will begin accepting applications on a first-come, first-served basis from the elderly and people with disabilities starting on Oct. 2.

Clients must bring all required documentation when applying for assistance including:

Proof of gross income from all household members for the 30-day income period beginning with the date of the application.

A copy of their current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days (if they pay for their energy directly).

Proof of Social Security numbers for all household members.

Proof that their household received Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); Aid to the Aged, Blind, or Disabled (AABD); or other benefits, such as Medical Eligibility or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), if receiving assistance from the Illinois Department of Human Services.

Article continues after sponsor message

A single-person household can qualify with a monthly income of up to $1,508; a two-person household up to $2,003; a family of three can earn up to $2,553; and a family of four can earn up to $3,075 (see chart below for more info.) Benefits are paid directly to energy vendors on behalf of eligible households. The exception is households whose heating costs are included in their rent. These households must provide proof that their rent is more than 30 percent of their income in order to qualify for LIHEAP benefits.

Disconnected households and families with children under age 6 can begin applying for LIHEAP assistance beginning Nov. 1. Individuals not eligible for priority enrollment will be allowed to apply starting Dec. 1 through May 31, 2018 or until funds are depleted.

PIPP will also be available starting Oct. 2 for LIHEAP eligible households who are customers of one of Ameren Illinois. Under PIPP, eligible households pay a percentage of their income toward their utility bill, supplemented by a monthly benefit. Participating households are eligible for a reduction in outstanding bills for every on-time payment they make. Applicants will be served on a first-come, first-served basis until funding is exhausted.

The Energy Assistance Office administers LIHEAP and can help residents with the application process. Persons wishing to apply should contact the nearest Outreach Site in their area for an appointment.

The sites are:

Madison County Energy (Edwardsville) — (618) 296-6485

Collinsville Township — (618) 344-1290

Edwardsville Township — (618) 656-0292

Ft. Russell Township — (618) 377-5660

Granite City Housing Facility — (618) 876-4232

Highland Area Christian Ministry — (618) 654-9295

Jarvis Twnshp Senior Center (Seniors Only) — (618) 667-2022

Madison County Urban League (Alton) — (618) 463-1906

Madison County Urban League (Madison) — (618) 877-8860

Olive Township — (618) 637-2630

Senior Services Plus — (618) 465-3298

Venice Township — (618) 452-1121

To obtain additional information regarding the LIHEAP program residents should contact the Madison County Community Development Energy Assistance at (618) 296-6485.

More like this: