EDWARDSVILLE — A Madison County jury has convicted a Granite City man for battering a 7-week old infant in his care.

Jury selection began on Monday afternoon in the case against Kamryn Kerr (d.o.b. 8/6/94) who was originally charged by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office on September 10, 2014 along with the child’s mother, Ashlee Wethington (d.o.b. 12/12/95). Kerr is listed as the baby’s father.

The case went to the jury around 3:00 p.m. this afternoon and, following less than two hours of deliberation, the jury returned a guilty verdict against Kerr.

On September 8, 2014, the Granite City Police Department responded to the Emergency Room at Gateway Regional Medical Center in response to multiple rib fractures on a male infant. Their investigation led to initial charges of one count of Aggravated Battery to a Child (Class X Felony) and one count of Endangering the Life or Health of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor) against both Kerr and Wethington. After further investigation, including new medical data showing other rib, leg and skull fractures, Kerr and Wethington were indicted on three additional charges of Aggravated Battery to a Child. The misdemeanor was dismissed.

Kerr was convicted of all four counts of Aggravated Battery to a Child, all Class X felonies. Maximum penalty for a Class X Felony is 6-30 years in prison, therefore, Kerr is facing 24-120 years in prison in which he will be required to serve 85 percent of the sentence. Kerr will remain in custody at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville pending sentencing by Circuit Judge Kyle Napp. Sentencing will occur following the completion of a pre-sentencing investigation which usually takes 6-8 weeks.

State's Attorney Tom Gibbons thanked his Assistant State's Attorneys, Kathleen Nolan and Crystal Uhe, for their work in securing a conviction against Kerr. “This innocent and helpless child knew only pain and misery at the beginning of his life. I’m grateful that one of the individuals responsible is being held accountable for his deplorable actions. This little boy had a tragic start to his life and my prosecutors will seek a lengthy prison sentence to ensure the defendant isn’t able to hurt another child ever again. Once again, the State’s Attorney’s Office Children’s Justice Division has won an important victory in our fight for justice for all the children of Madison County.”

Gibbons also noted his appreciation to the Granite City Police Department and all of the medical personnel, including those at Gateway Regional Medical Center and Cardinal Glennon, involved in helping to obtain the conviction.

The child remains in foster care, while Wethington’s case remains pending. The charges against her, as well as the statements made herein, were based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless

proven guilty.