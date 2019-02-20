EDWARDSVILLE – The Madison County Jail passed its annual inspection on Dec. 26, 2018, according to a release sent from the Madison County Sheriff's Office Wednesday afternoon.

The inspection was completed by Criminal Justice Specialist Dianne Fritschle of the Illinois Department of Corrections. According to the release, Madison County Sheriff John Lakin “recognizes the importance of notifying the citizens of Madison County that the Madison County Jail is operating consistent with the laws of the State of Illinois.” The release stated the jail regularly passes its inspections by both the Illinois Department of Corrections and the Madison County Grand Jury.

“Sheriff Lakin would like to commend the employees that work at the Madison County Jail,” the release stated. “The operation of a jail facility this size is never an easy task. Yet day in and day out, they show up and perform their duties with dedication and professionalism.”

The entire inspection report will be posted on the Madison County Sheriff's Office website for public viewing.

This release comes on the heels of another more recent release regarding staff of the Madison County Sheriff's Office and Madison County Jail in which random employees, including Sheriff Lakin, were targeted for an apparent random drug test in which every employee tested passed. That release was also circulated through media outlets in the spirit of transparency regarding the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

