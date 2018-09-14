EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Historical Society will celebrate the 2018 Dining in History at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Edwardsville, on Sunday, Nov. 4. This evening event is held annually in a historic venue where, after a delicious meal, guests learn about the history of their surroundings. The evening will begin with a mixer, followed by dinner catered by Bella Milano restaurant, a program by historian Mary Westerhold and a self-guided tour of the church.

At a time when the trend for churches across America is to move out of the city center and expand on acreage in the suburbs, St. Boniface parishioners chose to embrace their history and find a way to integrate their original building into an expanded worship space. In many ways, the St. Boniface story tells an immigration story that will be of interest to all residents of Madison County.

In the 1860s, the German-speaking members of the Roman Catholic parish in Edwardsville began to plan for their own church. Ground was purchased in 1866 and a pastor assigned in on Jan. 1, 1869, marking the beginning of St. Boniface parish. By November of that year, the new church building was ready and a ceremony of division of the two parishes took place. Over the years, the parish has grown and the church has been remodeled many times and each time elements of the past have been incorporated into the new look. Many of the features of the past, still visible today, along with highlights of the most recent addition will be discussed by Westerhold.

Following the program, guests will be given a brochure to guide them through a self-guided tour of the building’s art and architecture.

Reservations for members are $40; the non-member price is $45. Reservations can be made on the Madison County Historical Society’s website: https://www.madcohistory.org/dining-in-history/

Reservation forms are available on-line or at the Madison County Archival Library at 801 N. Main Street, Edwardsville. Telephone reservations can be made by calling 618-656-7569 during regular hours: Wed-Fri, 9-4; Sun 1-4; or after hours at 618-656-3493. All reservations must be paid in advance and are non-refundable. The final date for reservations is Oct. 29.

