EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials say crews are working hard to clear county’s roads and highways.

Chairman Kurt Prenzler said the Highway Departmemt started dropping salt before the snow started coming down late Friday afternoon. He said crews have continuously worked to clear the snow, however with more snow Saturday they continued to be out in order to try to widen the driving lanes and keep roads clear.

Mark Gvillo, the county’s engineer, said crews started early and have covered all the roads several times. He said another 2 to 3 inches of snow is expected

“It’s problematic to predict the weather,” Gvillo said. “Crews will stay in operation full time (day and night shifts) until things clear up.”

The county manages 192 miles of roads and highways.

Prenzler suggested that if someone doesn’t have to get out they should stay home or wait until later in the day. He said all municipal and township road districts are also working hard to clear its roads and streets.

“Facilities Department crews will also be clearing county parking lots and sidewalks so the county can be open for business on Monday, “ he said.

