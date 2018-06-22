EDWARDSVILLE — The city of Highland is about to go round and round again thanks to Madison County officials.

The County Board approved a $50,000 agreement Wednesday night for funding on the construction of a round-a-bout intersection at Broadway Street, St. Rose Road, Iberg Road and Veterans Honors Parkway in Highland

County Board member David Michael, of Highland and member of the county’s Transportation Committee, said the approval of the agreement for new roundabout is a good thing.

“Highland is making an investment in the city’s safety,” Michael said. “This will be the third roundabout for the city.”

One is located at Troxler and Illinois Route 143/160 and the other at Poplar Street and Broadway.

Article continues after sponsor message

The city was notified nearly two years ago by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) that it received funding for the roundabout project through the local Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP.)

The county will appropriate the funding from its County Matching Tax Fund to finance the county’s share of the project.

County Board member Tom McRae and chair of the Transportation Committee, said to be able to leverage local funding to match the federal grant allows the community to add another nice addition to the community and improve safety.

Michael said the project would also help residents who live in the district of board members, Judy Kuhn and Phil Chapman, also of Highland.

“We all serve on the Transportation Committee and it’s been good working with them on this project,” he said. “It will benefit everyone in our district.”

More like this: