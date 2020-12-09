SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported seven additional Madison County COVID-19-related deaths, four in Macoupin County and one in Greene County in the past 24 hours.

The Madison County COVID-19-related deaths were as follows: 1 female 40s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s. In Macoupin County, the COVID-related deaths were: 3 females 60s, 1 female 80s; Greene County had the following death: 1 male in the 70s.

There were 206 total new COVID-19 cases in Madison County on Tuesday, December 8. The seven-day positivity rate is 15.71 percent in Madison County. There have been 290 COVID-19-related deaths in Madison County and 16,150 total COVID-19 cases.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested. As more and more are being tested, the focus is shifting to the positivity rate - how many of those tested were actually infected.

There have been 2,642 COVID-19 cases in Macoupin County and 31 deaths. In Jersey, there has been 1,555 COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths, Greene County has had 961 positive cases and 29 deaths. Calhoun has had 313 cases and one death. St. Clair County has had 15,499 COVID-19 cases and 276 deaths.

IDPH announced 8,256 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois in the past 24 hours, including 179 additional deaths.

These are the COVID-19-Related Deaths Statewide The Past 24 Hours:

- Adams County: 1 female 100+

- Bond County: 1 female 60s

- Boone County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

- Bureau County: 1 male 70s

- Champaign County: 1 male 70s

- Christian County: 1 female 40s

- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 3 males 40s, 3 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 9 males 70s, 11 females 80s, 11 males 80s, 7 females 90s, 2 males 90s, 1 female 100+

- Crawford County: 1 male 80s

- DeKalb County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s

- Edgar County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- Effingham County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90

- Fulton County: 1 male 80s

- Greene County: 1 male 70s

- Grundy County: 1 female 80s

- Hamilton County: 1 male 80s

- Henderson County: 1 female 90s

- Jackson County: 1 female 90s

- Jefferson County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s

- Johnson County: 1 male 40s

- Kane County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 80s

- Knox County: 1 female 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 male 70s, 1 male 90s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s

- Lee County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Livingston County: 1 female 90s

- Logan County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 90s

- Macoupin County: 3 females 60s, 1 female 80s

- Madison County: 1 female 40s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

- Marion County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

- Massac County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- McDonough County: 1 female 70s

- McHenry County: 1 female 70s

- McLean County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

- Morgan County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- Moultrie County: 1 female 80s

- Peoria County: 1 female 40s, 2 males 70s

- Rock Island County: 2 females 70s

- Sangamon County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 3 females 90s

- Shelby County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- St. Clair County: 3 females 70s, 1 female 90s

- Stephenson County: 1 male 80s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+, 1 male 100+

- Vermilion County: 1 male 90s

- Washington County: 1 male 80s

- Will County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s

- Williamson County: 1 female 60s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 812,430 cases, including 13,666 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,737 specimens for a total 11,367,345. As of last night, 5,284 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,176 patients were in the ICU and 647 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 2 – December 8, 2020 is 9.6%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 2 – December 8, 2020 is 11.4%.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

