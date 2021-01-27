SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths in Madison County.

The Madison County deaths were as follows: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s. There were not any other COVID-19-related deaths today in Macoupin, Jersey, Greene and Calhoun counties.

IDPH announced five new COVID-19-related deaths in St. Clair County. The deaths were: St. Clair County: 3 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s.

The seven-day positivity rate in Madison County on Tuesday rested at 11.01 percent. There have been 27,443 total COVID-19 cases in Madison County and 428 deaths.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested.

IDPH also announced 3,751 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 81 additional deaths.

Article continues after sponsor message

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,112,181 cases, including 18,964 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 80,124 specimens for a total 15,633,443. As of last night, 2,931 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 591 patients were in the ICU and 300 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 20–26, 2021 is 4.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 20–26, 2021 is 5.6%.

A total of 1,253,300 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 537,050 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,790,350. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 773,623 vaccines administered, including 117,983 for long-term care facilities. Yesterday, a total of 53,628 doses were administered. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 33,698 doses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is adjusting the number of doses per vial of Pfizer vaccine. Initially, each vial of Pfizer vaccine was counted as having five doses. However, it has since been found that the vials contain six doses. Therefore, the CDC is adjusting the number of doses of vaccine that have been made available. Each box of Pfizer vaccine containing 195 vials and was considered to contain 975 doses. Now, each box of 195 vial will be counted as containing 1,170 doses.

This is a synopsis of the COVID-19-related deaths statewide:

- Adams County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- Cass County: 1 male 80s

- Clark County: 1 male 80s

- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 100+

- DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Grundy County: 1 male 70s

- Hancock County: 1 female 90s

- Hardin County: 1 male 90s

- Henry County: 1 female 70s

- Jefferson County: 2 males 70s

- Kane County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 90s

- Kendall County: 1 male 70s

- Knox County: 1 male 50s

- Lake County: 2 female 90s

- LaSalle County: 2 males 70s

- Livingston County: 1 male 80s

- Logan County: 1 female 80s

- Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- McHenry County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s

- McLean County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Montgomery County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s

- Ogle County: 1 male 80s

- Saline County: 1 female 90s

- Sangamon County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- St. Clair County: 3 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Stark County: 1 female 80s

- Stephenson County: 1 female 90s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 80s

- Vermilion County: 1 female 90s

- Wayne County: 1 male 60s

- Will County: 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s

- Williamson County: 1 female 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this: