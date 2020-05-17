CHICAGO - Madison County announced 9 new positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The county now has 493 cases of COVID-19 and 44 deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced three new deaths in Madison County. The deaths were one female in her 50s, one female in her 60s and a female in her 90s.

IDPH announced 1,734 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 51 additional deaths.

Macoupin County has 41 positive COVID-19 and 1 death, Jersey County has 18 cases and 1 death, Greene County has 4 cases and Calhoun County has 1 case. St. Clair County has 805 positive coronavirus cases and 65 deaths. Edwardsville has 106 positive COVID-19 cases, Alton has 84 cases, Granite City has 68 cases, Glen Carbon has 56 cases. Godfrey has 19 cases.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 94,191 cases, including 4,177 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois.

Below is the death synopsis over the past 24 hours in Illinois:

- Cook County: 2 males 30s, 1 male 40s, 3 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 7 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s

- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

- Kendall County: 1 male 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

- Madison County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s

- McLean County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

- Stephenson County: 1 male 70s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 20,295 specimens for a total of 581,944. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate is 15%.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths and counties previously reported have changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

