EDWARDSVILLE — A Madison County Grand Jury has indicted a salon owner and her husband after recording devices were found in their Godfrey salon in September 2015.

Miroslawn (Mirka) N. Figueroa (d.o.b. 9/8/60), owner of Dutch Hollow Medical Day Spa, was indicted today on one count of Unauthorized Video Recording and Live Video Transmission, a Class A Misdemeanor. Her husband, Dr. Samuel P. Figueroa (d.o.b. 12/30/1948) faces one Class 4 Felony count of Unauthorized Video Recording and Live Video Transmission and one Class A Misdemeanor count of Unauthorized Video Recording and Live Video Transmission. The installer of the camera, Ronald E. Riddlespriger (d.o.b. 6/2/62), owner of Hi-Tech Security Systems, was also charged with one Class A Misdemeanor count of Unauthorized Video Recording and Live Video Transmission.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department received an anonymous tip in September about the location of a camera in a room used by Mirka Figueroa for various salon services. Following the tip, the concealed camera was located. During the course of the investigation, no images, videos, or photographs were discovered. Each client who had appointments during the two-day time frame that the camera was determined to be active were contacted by investigators with the Sheriff’s Department.

The Grand Jury began reviewing the evidence approximately one month ago and handed down the indictments earlier today. Maximum penalty for a Class 4 felony is 1-3 years in prison; maximum for a Class A Misdemeanor is up to one year in County Jail.

Bond for both Samuel Figueroa and Riddlespriger was set at $15,000. Mirka’s Figueroa’s bond was set at $5000. The Figueroa’s live in Alton; Riddlespriger is from Godfrey. They are all expected to turn themselves into the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

