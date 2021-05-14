Chris GuyEDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Government Relations Committee filed a 29-seat fair map for the public to view on Thursday. The proposed map will be discussed publicly at the Government Relations Committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday, May 19 at 3:00 pm

“The proposed map has support from both Republicans and Democrats serving on the county board,” said Government Relations Committee Chairman Chris Guy. “Now the most important part is for the public to provide input on the proposed fair map.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The 29-seat bipartisan fair map is in addition to the map filed Tuesday by Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler. As of today, the county board has two map proposals for consideration.

Pending a vote by the Government Relations Committee, the County Board may have the option to consider its new county board district boundaries at its regularly scheduled meeting to be held on Wednesday, May 19 at 5:00 pm.

The proposed map can be viewed online here: https://www.co.madison.il.us/government/county_board/redistrict_29.php

More like this:

Jan 23, 2024 - $3M Madison County Jail Sally Port/Intake Portal Project Approved by County Board

Jan 23, 2024 - L&C’s Annual MLK Jr. Celebration to Feature Keynote by Al Womack  

Jan 23, 2024 - Letter To The Editor: Opinion About Lifetime Appointments To Two At Recent Madison County Board Meeting

Jan 18, 2024 - Madison County Chairman Kurt Prenzler Faces Questions At Board Meeting From State's Attorney

Jan 12, 2024 - Madison County Treasurer and Chairman Candidate Slusser Opinions About Trash Problems and More

 