EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Government Relations Committee filed a 29-seat fair map for the public to view on Thursday. The proposed map will be discussed publicly at the Government Relations Committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday, May 19 at 3:00 pm

“The proposed map has support from both Republicans and Democrats serving on the county board,” said Government Relations Committee Chairman Chris Guy. “Now the most important part is for the public to provide input on the proposed fair map.”

The 29-seat bipartisan fair map is in addition to the map filed Tuesday by Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler. As of today, the county board has two map proposals for consideration.

Pending a vote by the Government Relations Committee, the County Board may have the option to consider its new county board district boundaries at its regularly scheduled meeting to be held on Wednesday, May 19 at 5:00 pm.

The proposed map can be viewed online here: https://www.co.madison.il.us/government/county_board/redistrict_29.php

