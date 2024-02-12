EDWARDSVILLE - Five individuals have been charged in separate cases with various forms of battery, including one individual additionally charged with aggravated assault, according to court documents filed in Madison County.

Edward D. Johnson, 55, of Granite City, was charged on Jan. 30, 2024, with one count of domestic battery and one count of aggravated assault. Johnson allegedly struck the victim, a family or household member, “about the face with his hand” and used a knife to threaten to cut the same victim, according to court documents.

The state will seek to enhance Johnson’s Class 4 felony for domestic battery in this case, since he had previously been convicted of domestic assault causing bodily injury in Davidson County, Tenn. He also received a Class A misdemeanor charge for aggravated assault, and court documents indicate he was remanded to jail until his initial court appearance.

Kyle F. Brooks, 30, of Granite City, was charged with domestic battery on Jan. 29, 2024. In a case presented by the Granite City Police Department, Brooks allegedly pushed a household or family member to the ground, causing bodily harm, after previously being convicted of aggravated battery in Madison County in 2021.

Brooks faces a Class 4 felony for the domestic battery charge. Court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Article continues after sponsor message

Damante L. Morgan, 28, of East St. Louis, was charged with domestic battery (second or subsequent offense) and battery on Jan. 28, 2024. Court documents allege Morgan struck the victim, a family or household member, “in the face with a closed fist, causing pain,” after previously being convicted of domestic battery (second or subsequent offense) in Madison County on July 20, 2020.

Morgan was also charged with one count of battery for striking the same victim in the face with a closed fist. In total, he faces a Class 4 felony for domestic battery (second or subsequent offense) and a Class A misdemeanor for battery. His case was presented by the Collinsville Police Department, and court documents indicate he was remanded to jail to be held until his initial court appearance.

John F. Rogers, 59, of Godfrey, was charged with one count of domestic battery (second or subsequent offense) on Jan. 25, 2024. Court documents allege Rogers caused bodily harm to a family or household member in that he “struck the victim in the face with a closed fist” after previously being convicted of domestic battery in 2021 in Madison County.

Rogers faces one Class 4 felony in the case presented by the Alton Police Department. Court documents indicate he was remanded to jail to be held until his initial appearance in court.

Michael K. Howard, 44, homeless, was charged with aggravated battery after allegedly swinging his arms and scratching the arm of a nurse engaged in the performance of her duties as a nurse, according to court documents.

Howard’s case was presented by the City of Alton on Jan. 19, 2024, and court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: