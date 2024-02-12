EDWARDSVILLE - One case of residential burglary joins several criminal property damage charges and a stolen vehicle charge, each of which were filed in separate cases described in Madison County court filings.

Anastasia S. Thurman, 25, of Collinsville, was charged with residential burglary and unlawful use of a credit or debit card on Jan. 29, 2024 in a case presented by the Glen Carbon Police Department.

Court documents allege Thurman unlawfully entered a residence in the 6800 block of Bouse Road in Glen Carbon with the intent to commit a theft. She was additionally charged with unlawfully using the American Express card of one of the home’s occupants without their consent to obtain “various goods” with a total value in excess of $300, according to court documents.

Thurman faces a Class 1 felony for residential burglary and a Class 3 felony for unlawful use of a credit or debit card. Court documents indicate she was released upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

John A. Darden, 49, homeless, was charged by the Granite City Police Department with criminal damage to property after allegedly throwing a block of cement through the window of Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City on Jan 28, 2024. The damages caused reportedly totaled over $500, but less than $10,000, according to court documents.

Darden faces a Class 4 felony for criminal property damage and was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Marcus D. Foreman, 44, of Alton, was charged with criminal damage to property, resisting a peace officer, and possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 10, 2023. According to court documents, Foreman reportedly damaged a glass window at a Walgreens resulting in damages less than $500, fled on foot from officers after being detained, and had a substance containing fentanyl in his possession.

Foreman’s case was presented by the Alton Police Department. In total, he faces a Class 4 felony for possession of a controlled substance and two Class A misdemeanors for criminal damage to property and resisting a peace officer. Court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Vontiece A. Burgess, 29, of Maryville, was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and driving while license is suspended. On Jan. 14, 2024, Burgess was allegedly knowingly in possession of a stolen Nissan Titan with an Illinois registration number. She was additionally charged for driving the stolen car on South Center Street in Maryville when her license had been suspended.

Burgess faces one Class 2 felony for unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and a Class A misdemeanor for driving while license is suspended. Her case was presented by the Maryville Police Department, and Court documents indicate she was released upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

