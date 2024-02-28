EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Emergency Telephone Board on Wednesday approved the hiring of a new 911 coordinator.

The board voted to hire Arron Weber as the new coordinator to replace Dana Burris, who is set to retire April 1. Weber will start work on March 18.

Weber currently works for Wood River Police Department as its records supervisor.

ETSB chair Joey Petrokovich said there was a lot of discussions and considerations for who to hire into the administrator position. He said three talented and experienced people applied for the position.

“This board made a decision for what we feel is best for Madison County in a very unique time as we are applying for consolidation,” Petrockovich said.

Petrockovich said there are also multiple projects and cohesiveness is needed for the eight public safety answering points (PSAPs.)

“This was not an easy decision, but we feel this is the best decision,” he said.

He thanked the individuals who applied and thanked Burris for her 25 years of service to Madison County.

Weber grew up in the Wood River area. Prior to his current supervisory role, he worked as a telecommunicator/dispatcher for more than 21 years at WRPD.

Through the years he’s been commended for his actions. In 2015, he was honored for helping to save a child’s life and in 2019, Wood River named him Telecommunicator of the Year.

