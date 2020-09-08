WOOD RIVER — Madison County received a $5,000 boost to help upgrade technology in the Employment and Training Department.

Ameren Illinois awarded Employment and Training a $5,000 Cares grant will help purchase five scanners and three laptops. Ameren awards grants to non-profits for arts and culture, civic and community, environment, health and human services and youth and education.

“We are honored Ameren chose the Employment and Training department to receive these funds,” Employment and Training Director Tony Fuhrmann said. “This new equipment will greatly elevate the quality of services the department can provide to our customers and help our staff to better support the community.”

The department provides computer access and online resources for job seekers in Madison, Bond, Jersey, and Calhoun Counties. With an unemployment rate of 9.4 percent for the July Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area, these services have become even more important for job seekers needing free access to the internet.

COVID-19 has forced many job-seeking activities onto virtual platforms. Employment and Training is open by appointment only, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Information about how to schedule an appointment can be found at www.co.madison.il.us/mcetd.

