Madison County Election Guide: Who's on the Ballot? MADISON COUNTY - Who is on the ballot for Madison County? Election Day is Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by March 19, 2024. If you are registered for early voting, you can vote at the Madison County Clerk's Office or another early voting polling place until March 18, 2024. Circuit Clerk Patrick McRae (R)

lives in East Alton. He currently serves as the Chief Deputy Treasurer under Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser. He has been endorsed by Tom McRae, the current Circuit Clerk and Patrick’s father. More information can be found at his official Facebook page

Stephen Adler (R) lives in Godfrey. He previously served the Madison County Board and then on Kurt Prenzler’s administration before being placed on administrative leave in 2021. He has been endorsed by Prenzler. More information can be found at his official Facebook page State’s Attorney Tom Haine (R) . lives in Alton. He currently serves as the State’s Attorney and has been in this role since 2020. More information can be found at his official website Auditor David Michael (R) lives in Highland. He currently serves as the County Auditor. More information can be found at his official Facebook page Coroner Nicholas Novacich (R) lives in Granite City. He currently works as the police chief with the Granite City Police Department. More information can be found at his official website Madison County Board Chair Chris Slusser (R) . lives in Wood River. He currently serves as the Madison County Treasurer and previously served as Madison County Republican Party Chairman. He has been endorsed by the Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor and others. More information can be found on his official campaign website

Kurt Prenzler (R) lives in Edwardsville. He currently serves as the Madison County Boardman and has held this position since 2016. He has been endorsed by Congresswoman Mary Miller and others. More information can be found on his official website County Board Member District 3 Frank Dickerson (R) . lives in Worden. He currently serves in this position after being unanimously approved to replace William “Bill” Meyer” after Meyer’s passing in February 2023. He serves on the Building and Zoning, Grants, Judiciary, and Personnel Committees. More information can be found at his official Facebook page County Board Member District 7 Michael Turner (R) . lives in Godfrey. He has served in this position since 2022. He is on the Finance, Government Operations and Education, Personnel and Labor Relations, and Transportation Committees. More information can be found at his official Facebook page

Linda Ogden (R) lives in Brighton. She previously worked as the Madison County Purchasing Director. Article continues after sponsor message County Board Member District 12 Robert Pollard (D) lives in East Alton. He has served in this position since 2014. He is on the Finance, Government Operations and Education, Health Department and Mental Health, and Judiciary Committees.

Donald P. McMaster (R) lives in Wood River. County Board Member District 13 Matthew A. King (D) lives in East Alton. He has served in this position since 2018. He is on the Building and Zoning, Central Services, and Executive Committees, and he chairs the Sewer Facilities Committee.

Brynn D. Kincheloe (R) lives in East Alton. County Board Member District 15 Terry Eaker (R) lives in Bethalto. He was appointed to fill a vacant seat in 2021, then elected in 2022. He is on the Executive, Building and Zoning, and Judiciary Committees, and he chairs the Public Safety Committee.

Bob Coles (R) lives in South Roxana. He currently serves as the city administrator for South Roxana. County Board Member District 22 Ryan Kneedler (R) . lives in Collinsville. He has served in this position since 2020. He is on the Building and Zoning Committee, the Executive Committee, and the Finance, Government Operations and Education Committee, and he chairs the Central Services Committee. More information can be found at his official Facebook page

Linda Wolfe (R) lives in Collinsville. County Board Member District 23 Paul Nicolussi (R) lives in Collinsville. He has served in this position since 2022. He is on the Central Services, Health Department and Mental Health, and Transportation Committees. County Board Member District 24 Fred Schulte (R) . lives in Edwardsville. More information can be found at his official Facebook page

Dwight Kay (R) lives in Glen Carbon. He was previously a member of the Illinois General Assembly. County Board Member District 25 Chris Guy (R) . lives in Maryville. He has served in this position since 2018. He is on the Judiciary Committee and the Personnel and Labor Relations Committee, and he chairs the Executive Committee and the Finance, Government Operations and Education Committee. More information can be found at his official website County Board Member District 26 Douglas Matthews (R) lives in Glen Carbon.

Jason Palmero (R) . lives in Glen Carbon. He has served in this position since 2022. He is on the Government Relations, Health Department and Mental Health, and Transportation Committees. More information can be found at his official Facebook page