EDWARDSVILLE - On Feb. 1, Democrats in Madison County will join Iowa voters to be among the first in the nation to express their choice for the Presidential candidate in the 2016 primary election. Although delegates will not be selected until the March 15th Primary Election, all voters are invited to take part in a caucus style straw poll.



"The Madison County Democratic Party is excited to host a 'straw poll' where voters meet local Democrats and voice their preference for one of the Democratic presidential candidates," Democratic County Chairman Alan Napp said. "Our caucuses will be based on the rules used in Iowa, the results will be released to the media and be used on official Madison County Democratic Party materials."

The caucus will take place in seven locations across Madison County. Each location will open at 5:30 p.m. with the caucus meeting beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m.

"We believe Madison County Democrats will be energized by the opportunity to be among the first to pick their candidates in a presidential election year," County Board Member Kelly Tracy said. "Why should Iowans have all the fun?"

"This is a great opportunity for rank and file democrats to have a voice in the election. Barack Obama’s win in Iowa eight years ago gave him national exposure and created momentum in the early nomination season. On Caucus night we will get to hear from voters in an industrial Midwestern county as well as Iowa," Circuit Clerk Mark Von Nida added.

For more information, visit www.Facebook.com/MadcoStrawPoll



What: Madison County Democratic Caucus

Who: Democratic voters and Madison County Democratic Party elected officials

When: 6:30 p.m., Feb. 1, 2016

Where: Locations across Madison County

Granite City - Granite City Township Building 2060 Delmar Ave, Granite City IL 62040

Granite City - Neighborhood Social Club, 4168 IL-Highway 162, Granite City, IL 62040

Collinsville - American Legion, 1022 Vandalia Street, Collinsville, IL 62234

Edwardsville - Knights of Columbus, 7132 Marine Road, Edwardsville, IL 62025

Marine - Marine Township Senior Citizen Center, 101 W Silver Street, Marine, IL 62061

East Alton - Machinist Hall Local 660, 161 N Shamrock, East Alton IL 62024

Alton - IBEW Local 649, 3945 N Humbert, Alton, IL 62002

