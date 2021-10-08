ALTON – The Madison County Democrats are celebrating a little differently this year and, for many, that is just fine with them.

“We’ve had a lot of really great feedback on this event, people are excited to come out and celebrate even if we have to take a different approach,” said Democratic Chair Randy Harris. “With COVID, the idea of an indoor event, just didn’t appeal to us. We had an opportunity to gather at the Alton Amphitheater, which is a great venue and is just a perfect place to have an event like this.”

The “like this” is an outdoor event that Harris describes as “fun for all ages.”

“It really is going to be a great time for everyone,” said Harris, “We plan to have a caricature artist, face painters, and snow cones for ‘kids’ of all ages.” There will also be plenty of food and beverages, “LaMay’s Catering from right here in Alton is going to be serving food, Jason Harrison is huge supporter of the community and we’re excited he agreed to join us. We also have another small business owner in Travis Williams with his ‘Da Joint food truck,” said Harris.

Harris describes the event as more of a community get together than a dinner, “I know the Democratic Party has had sit down dinners with speeches and videos and all of that, but we really felt like our supporters, the community, really wants something a little more fun and little more casual.” “Not that the fancy dinners weren’t great, but this is more who we are as a Party and who we support, the community and working families.”

There will still be speeches from several Democratic officials, leaders, and candidates. “We are super excited to get Lieutenant Governor Stratton down here; she’s a dynamic leader in our State and Nation. She takes a back seat to nobody in the fight for communities and working-class people,” said Harris.

In addition to the Lieutenant Governor, other speakers include IDCCA Chair Kristina Zahorik, State Central Committeeman Bill Houlihan, State Representative Jay Hoffman, State Senator Rachelle Crowe, State Representative Katie Stuart, Clerk Debbie Mendoza, and several others. “We are also fortunate that three of the announced candidates for Illinois Secretary of State are planning to join us, Anna Valencia, Alexi Giannoulias, and David Moore, it will be a great opportunity to meet these candidates,” said Harris. For anyone interested in attending the speeches, including press, they will begin at 4:30 pm.

While this event is different, it is still a fundraiser, but Harris says not to let that scare you, “yes this is our major fundraiser for the year, but the grounds will be open to the community, some of the food will be sold for cash, and even if you don’t want to buy a ticket, come out and mingle and hear from our Democratic officials.”

Tickets can be purchased online at www.madcodems.com/jfkdinner or in person at the venue, the cost is $30 for a single ticket or $50 for a couple. Each ticket comes with one food voucher and 2 drink vouchers.

According to Harris, the Democratic Party is where most people identify, even though they may not realize it, “If you’ve been curious about what the Democratic Party is or stands for, come out Saturday, I’ll bet you like what you hear.”

