MADISON COUNTY - Madison County CTE, Southwestern Illinois College, and Lewis &Clark Community College are excited to announce the launch of “Future Workforce Alliance”.

The Future Workforce Alliance is a network of community partners who are willing to support high school and post-secondary Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs and allow them to share their expertise and information about their industry, while also developing a high-quality talent pipeline for their company/organization. Some of the activities the Future Workforce Alliance will help facilitate are company tours, job shadowing or apprenticeship opportunities, or having employees come to classrooms to speak to students about their careers and share about the opportunities available to students. All of this will be achieved by creating a database that only our local instructors will be able to access, and can then use to reach out to follow up on the opportunities employers are willing to offer.

Joining the Future Workforce Alliance and participating in these activities will allow companies and organizations to educate students and create a connection that will assist them in short-term and long-term recruitment of talent. “We believe that sharing information with students on local companies and career opportunities helps to create a relationship between our CTE programs and local industry and is essential to creating a high-quality talent pipeline for the region” – Kaleb Smith, Director, Madison County CTE System.

Any company that is interested in joining the alliance can go to madisoncountycte.com and then select Future Workforce Alliance from the home page, or they can contact Kaleb Smith at 618-656-0415.

