EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Career and Technical Education has announced that the Illinois State of Education has awarded a Career and Technical Education (CTE) grant to their office.

The grant, totaling $254,431 over the next four years, will be utilized to create educator preparation programs at Civic Memorial High School, Highland High School, Southwestern High School, and Triad High School.

“We are excited to be a part of the Education Career Pathway Grant in cooperation with ISBE and Madison County CTE program. This pathway has the potential to influence high school students to enter into an educational career and potentially come back to this region to influence future generations of children,” Triad CUSD 2 said.

These programs will recruit and prepare high school students to become K-12 educators. Students will receive hands-on instructions that directly prepare them to succeed at the local post-secondary Teacher Preparation programs and go on to become successful professionals in our region.

The goal of this grant is to create a local talent pipeline to meet the growing demand for teachers and all education positions in K-12 and ensure that all students have access to these career opportunities.

"We are very excited to help facilitate and create this opportunity for all students in these participating schools while meeting the workforce needs for our local education institutions," Kaleb W. Smith, director of Madison County CTE, said.

