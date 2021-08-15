MADISON COUNTY - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is identifying the Bethalto, Illinois, family that tragically lost their lives following a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash that occurred at McCoy Road and Bethalto Road, Foster Township, Illinois, on Friday, August 13, 2021. The victims are identified as:

John A. Cafazza 55 YOA

White/Male

Bethalto, Illinois

And

Melissa R. Cafazza 52 YOA

White/Female

Bethalto, Illinois

And

Dominic J. Cafazza 12 YOA

White/Male

Bethalto, Illinois

The Cafazza family was pronounced deceased at the scene by Madison County Coroner’s Office Investigator Kelsey Wofford.

This is the Madison County Coroner's preliminary report: "John Cafazza was operating a BMW 595I and came to a stop at the intersection of Bethalto Road and McCoy Road, Foster Township. Per witness statements a 2003 GMC Sierra traveling eastbound on McCoy Road was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection. The 2003 GMC Sierra collided with the driver side of the BMW which was attempting to make a left turn on McCoy Road from Bethalto Road. The 18-year-old male driver of the 2003 GMC Sierra was transported from the scene to a St. Louis, Missouri hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

"A final cause of death will be issued upon completion of autopsy examination and toxicological testing. The case remains under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Madison County Coroner’s Office, and the Metro East Crash Assistance Team," the coroner's office said.

Funeral arrangements for the family are pending at this time. A candlelight vigil for the family is set at 8 p.m. at Civic Memorial High School's Hauser Field Sunday night for anyone wishing to attend.

