Madison County Coroner's office reports fatal house fire in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE - Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn is reporting a death investigation at a house fire in Collinsville.



At 1:54 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22, the Collinsville 911 center received a call for a house fire at 100 Crandell St., Collinsville. When Collinsville police officers arrived on the scene, the two-story residence had flames shooting out from the southeast corner of the residence. The police officer’s knocked and yelled at the front door with no response. They were able to get into the residence and were met with a wall of black smoke and heat. The Collinsville Fire department arrived on the scene and starting fighting the fire.



The decedent is identified as: Grover E. Johnson, 86, 100 Crandell St., Collinsville.



The time of death was 9:20 a.m. and was pronounced by Coroner’s Investigator. Todd R. Ballard.



Agencies involved in this investigation include the Collinsville Fire Department, Collinsville Police Department and the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Division of Arson Investigation.



The point of origin for this fire has not been able to be determined at this time. Johnson’s body was recovered from the basement of the home but it is noted that he normally slept in a recliner in the living room and that floor had collapsed into the basement. The home is a total loss.



An autopsy is scheduled Monday afternoon.



Herr Funeral Home of Collinsville, Illinois will be handling the funeral arrangements.