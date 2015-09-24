EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting that an investigation continues into an apparent drowning death that occurred at a private pond located at 330 Troy - O’Fallon Road, Troy, IL. at approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

The deceased is identified as: Richard A. Brown, 46, of Collinsville, IL. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:40 p.m. by Madison County Coroner’s Investigator Kelsey Wofford.

The decedent had made a bet with a friend to swim across the length of the pond. The friend made it across. Brown had made it about half way and then submerged underwater, the coroner said. Efforts to find him were unsuccessful and a call was made to 911. His body was recovered with the assistance of the Troy Fire Department.

An autopsy is scheduled for this morning. Routine toxicology testing will also be conducted. In addition to the coroner’s office, the death continues to be investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department

Funeral arrangements are pending.

