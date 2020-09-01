EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn announced the identification of a pedestrian fatally injured in Godfrey on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, as Ellee Grace Kiser, 2, of Godfrey.

The coroner's office said Kiser was struck by a full-size pickup truck on West Delmar Avenue at Pine Grove Lane in the Village of Godfrey. The incident was reported to 9-1-1 at 3:37 p.m. (August 31, 2020).

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said after several tips and information, they located the driver and the truck in the incident. The death continues to be investigated by the Coroner’s Office as well as the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

"A resuscitation effort was commenced on scene and the child was transported by ambulance to OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center in Alton, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries at 4:12 p.m.," Coroner Nonn said. "An autopsy conducted last evening indicated that the decedent died as the result of blunt head and neck trauma."

Funeral arrangements remain pending at this time, but are under the direction of Gent Funeral Home of Alton.

