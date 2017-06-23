EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn announced the identity of the victim in a fatal house fire in Bethalto as Anna M. Tarrant, 56.

Tarrant was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner’s Investigator Diondra N. Horner at 8:08 p.m. on June 20, 2017. An autopsy was conducted Wednesday afternoon, however an exact cause of death is not being released at this time pending receipt of pending laboratory tests and review of the decedent’s medical records.

No overt evidence of foul play was found. The decedent was identified by tattoos as well as a previous orthopedic surgery implant. Routine alcohol and drug screening will also be performed.

In addition to the coroner’s office, the death remains under investigation by the Bethalto Police Department and the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.

