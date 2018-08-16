EDWARDSVILLE - At the regular meeting of the Madison County Board on August 15, 2018, Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn posthumously recognized Reserve Deputy Coroner Loren H. Davis of Granite City, Illinois who has served as a reserve Madison County Deputy Coroner for over thirty-eight years. Davis passed away on July 22, 2018.

Loren’s wife Carole was presented with a plaque honoring his years of service and commitment to the coroner’s office and received a standing ovation from county officials and the public that was in attendance.

Nonn began the ceremony with following remarks:

“Tonight, we honor Loren H. Davis who has served the Madison County Coroner’s Office as a reserve Deputy Coroner for thirty-eight years.

Loren was first commissioned as a deputy coroner in a different day and time, when the coroner’s office operated primarily through the facilities of the funeral homes throughout Madison County.

Having deputy coroners throughout the county operating from the funeral homes fit the need of Madison County well back then as these men had elemental science and anatomy background along with the necessary equipment necessary for the performance of the job.

More importantly, men like Loren Davis had the sense of compassion and dignity needed to perform a most sensitive task.

Times have changed and the coroner’s office has evolved over the years. The technology and equipment is more advanced, the time commitment is greater, and the volume of calls and caseload has grown in pace with the growth of Madison County.

Nonetheless, Loren continued to serve as a volunteer deputy coroner – to be there in times of need, whether it is for a neighbor in Tri-Cities area or to be ready for a mass disaster. It is volunteerism at its pinnacle, for it is volunteerism during times of grief and despair and under arduous and difficult circumstances.

His experience, compassion, and depth of knowledge was counted upon and he represented the finest of what we all can give back to our community. Please join me in this posthumous recognition for Loren H. Davis for his efforts on behalf of the citizens of Madison County.”

